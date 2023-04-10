Dalai Lama Apologizes After Asking Child to 'Suck My Tongue' On Camera

Play video content VOA

The Dalai Lama, in all his wisdom, is rolling out a much-needed apology ... after getting dragged online for bizarrely asking a child to suck his tongue at a recent event.

That's right, the religious leader is saying sorry after his problematic request at the city of Dharamshala in February, with his office issuing a statement saying he's apologizing "to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused." Words, not actions, BTW.

His people say DL "teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras" ... but many online have called BS on any playfulness going on here.

The whole thing was caught on video -- the boy kindly asks if he can hug the 87-year-old, but it quickly becomes an uncomfortable watch. The Dalai follows it up with a kiss on the lips -- which you'd think is as bad as it could get ... that is until he asks the boy to "suck my tongue."

This isn't the first time the Nobel Peace Prize winner has faced controversy -- he apologized back in 2019 after talking about the possibility of a female Dalai Lama succeeding him ... saying she "should be more attractive."