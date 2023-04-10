Keshia Knight Pulliam Announces Baby Boy's Arrival On Her Birthday

My Baby Boy is Here

Keshia Knight Pulliam's family is growing, and her latest addition to the brood has impeccable timing.

Keshia, AKA Rudy from "The Cosby Show", chose Sunday -- her birthday, BTW -- to announce she'd given birth to her second child. She shared a playful vid from the hospital bed with her husband Brad James, who was still in scrubs.

It's a cute moment ... Brad really seems to get into character saying "this is how grown people play doctor" before asking his wife about her symptoms and diet.

KKP wrote, "With this little one we are complete… Happy Birthday to me!!! What an eventful birthday week… 😆," Pulliam wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for the birthday wishes!! 😘"

It's unclear if she actually birthed the baby on her birthday, or just prior to Sunday ... Keshia's post wasn't that specific.

The vid ended with a photo with the entire family ... including Keshia's 6-year-old daughter Ella, who she shares with her ex, Edgerton Hartwell, and the newborn.

Just last month Keshia revealed they were expecting a boy.

Still no word on the little guy's name.

