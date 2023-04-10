Hilary Swank Shares Touching Easter Photo of Her Twin Babies

Hilary Swank had her hands full on Easter Sunday, but in a good way as she posed with 2 new bundles of joy in her arms.

The 2-time Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram to show the world her twin babies -- a boy and a girl -- after she had recently given birth.

In the photo, Hilary was seen holding the infants close to her chest while staring at a beautiful sunset with a caption that read ... "It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."

As you might recall, Hilary announced in October she and her second husband, entrepreneur Philip Schneider, were expecting.

At the time, she told "Good Morning America" that she had been longing to be a mom and was overjoyed that she was having twins with Philip, who she had married in 2018.

Celeb pals Sharon Stone, Sophia Bush and Viola Davis showered Hilary with support after seeing the photo of her newborns.

Sharon wrote, "God bless honey This is the most extraordinary journey ever ❣️so happy for you all."