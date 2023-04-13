World Rally Champ Star Craig Breen Dead At 33 After Crashing During Test Drive

World Rally Championship driver Craig Breen was tragically killed on Thursday after crashing during a practice drive for an upcoming rally, his team announced. He was just 33 years old.

FIA confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement ... saying Breen passed away "during a private testing accident" in Croatia.

"Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones & the Rally community at this difficult time," FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

According to Hyundai Motorsport, Breen -- who was with co-driver James Fulton -- was practicing for the upcoming Croatia Rally when their Hyundai i20 N Rally1 car went off the road.

The car reportedly hit a pole and Breen died from his injuries. Fulton was unharmed.

The Irish driver began his racing career in 1999 with karting in Ireland ... before he made a switch to rallying in 2009. Breen competed in 81 rallies, and during his career, he became the champion of WRC Academy in 2011, and the 2012 WRC Super 2000 world rally champion as well.

Breen has a total of 30 stage wins and recently placed 2nd at Rally Sweden in February.

His father, Ray, was an Irish rally national champion.

Unfortunately, this tragedy is almost 11 years after Breen's co-driver and best friend, Gareth Roberts, died when they crashed in the Targa Florio rally in 2012. Gareth was only 24.