The Script Guitarist Mark Sheehan Dead at 46

Mark Sheehan, the guitarist from the famous Irish rock band The Script, is dead.

The band announced Mark's death Friday, saying he died in the hospital following a brief illness. The official cause of death is unclear.

Mark's bandmates are remembering him as a "much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend."

When The Script toured the United States last year for the American leg of their greatest hits tour, Mark was not performing with the band ... and at the time, singer Danny O'Donoghue told the "Sunday World" Mark was taking time away from the group to be with family.

Mark helped found The Script in Dublin way back in 2001, along with Danny and Glen Power on the drums.

The group's first album, "The Script," reached No. 1 in both the United Kingdom and Ireland ... and their lead single, "The Man Who Can't Be Moved" peaked at No. 2 on the singles charts.

Mark was 46.