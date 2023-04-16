'Blondie's Debbie Harry -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Debbie Harry's looks over the years are simply lovely and divine!

Here is a 32-year-old version of the Blondie bombshell at a 1978 promo shoot in London, England (left). This was the same year of their "Parallel Lines" album release, which propelled the band into mainstream culture.

And, 45 years later, the singer just took on the Coachella stage and flaunted her stuff, proving blondes still have more fun (right).

The night went out with a bang from the blonde legend herself -- with Bad Bunny and Becky G also taking over the mic.

The question is ...