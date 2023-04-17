NHL Legend Zdeno Chára Finishes Boston Marathon In Under 4 Hours!!!
NHL Legend Zdeno Chára Runs Boston Marathon ... Finishes Event Under 4 Hours!!!
4/17/2023 1:43 PM PT
NHL legend Zdeno Chára just added another accomplishment to his resume ... the former Bruins star completed the famed Boston Marathon in just over 3 1/2 hours!!
Zdeno finished the course -- 26.2 miles long -- on Monday in the 127th installment of the event, with a time of 03:38:23 ... good for an 8:20 min/mile pace.
FYI, the Boston Marathon features 30,000 athletes from more than 100 countries.
Chára -- who spent 24 years in the NHL -- got off to a good start ... running his first 3 miles in under 26 mins (25:32), and seemed to maintain that momentum the whole way through.
Check out the video ... Chára -- a 7x All Star and 2011 Stanley Cup winner with the Bruins -- crossed the finish line with his arms raised in the air and a smile on his face.
Zdeno Chara. The absolute best pic.twitter.com/YmNDcOT3iZ— DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean) April 17, 2023 @DJ_Bean
The 46-year-old -- who stands 6 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds -- looked relieved after he completed the nearly four-hour journey with his fellow runners.
The Boston Marathon is a huge deal ... and regularly brings out many celebrities and athletes! Doug Flutie, Brock Holt and Ryan Dempster ran this year.
Congrats to everyone who ran!!