Taylor Swift Concert Lights Mistaken for UFOs ... In Florida, Anyway!!!
4/18/2023 7:16 AM PT
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is so big she might have aliens in on the act -- that's what some folks in the Tampa area were thinking, as lights from her show led to UFO sightings!!!
TayTay performed at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium for 3 days at the end of last week, but lots of Floridians got a show even outside the stadium ... where they whipped out phones to document strange activity in the sky.
It's funny now, but you can hear the panic in the voice of one concerned resident, who posted a video to TikTok, showing a wide band of lights shifting across a cloudy sky. Ya gotta see it ... she repeatedly screams, "Bro, what the f***???"
Now, all the sky gazers seem aware T-Swift was playing nearby that night ... but they're completely convinced the lights in questions are not from her concert, and instead something otherworldly.
At one point, a woman in the vid exclaims "that is NOT Taylor Swift!"
Of course, the lighting effect they were staring at was 100% from her show, but with all the recent UFO buzz -- from politicians and military leaders -- hard to blame these folks!
Maybe 😂😂😂