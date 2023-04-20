Michael Schumacher's Family Threatens Legal Action Over AI Interview

The family of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher is furious with a German news outlet for publishing an artificial intelligence-generated interview with the seven-time world champ -- and now, they're threatening to take legal action over the whole ordeal.

A recent copy of the Die Aktuelle magazine featured a picture of a happy Schumacher ... promoting "the first interview" with the racing great following his tragic skiing accident in December 2013, which resulted in a serious brain injury.

The cover also featured the tagline, "It sounded deceptively real."

As it turns out, the cover story was entirely fake ... and it was later revealed in the article that Schumacher's quotes were made using AI -- which has led his family to kickstart a legal attack on the publication, according to Reuters.

54-year-old Schumacher hasn't spoken with the media since his accident ... and his family has elected to handle his recovery in private.

Michael's wife, Corinna, spoke about his condition in a documentary with Netflix in 2021 ... saying they do everything they can to make him feel comfortable at home.

Schumacher was as dominant as it gets during his 18-year run in F1 -- he is tied with Lewis Hamilton for the most championships after spending the majority of his career with Ferrari.