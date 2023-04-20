White Sox Star Liam Hendriks Announces He's Cancer-Free

Two weeks after ringing the victory bell, Chicago White Sox star pitcher Liam Hendriks is officially cancer-free!!!

The 34-year-old announced the amazing news on his social media page Thursday ... posting a video and pics of his months-long battle to rid himself of the disease.

"How It Started VS How It’s Going….REMISSION," he wrote in a caption on his Instagram page. "🙏🏻 It’s official. I’m cancer-free."

Hendriks' team also confirmed the great news on Twitter ... tweeting, "Liam Hendriks is cancer free" with a green heart emoji.

The Chicago closer had an uphill battle to get to this point ... undergoing grueling treatment every 28 days since his January diagnosis.

Liam Hendriks is cancer free. 💚



We’re so happy for you, Liam and Kristi! pic.twitter.com/8wlOP5SwL0 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 20, 2023 @whitesox

Hendriks -- a three-time All-Star and 12-year MLB veteran -- thanked his wife, Kristi, earlier this month for remaining by his side during the harrowing ordeal.

"You held my hand every step of the way," he wrote in a message to her. "You were my voice of confidence and always made sure I felt loved and safe throughout it all. I love you."