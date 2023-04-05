White Sox Star Liam Hendriks Completes Cancer Treatment ... Rings Victory Bell!!!

Play video content Instagram / @hendriks_31

Amazing news ... White Sox star pitcher Liam Hendriks has just finished his cancer treatments -- and to celebrate, he rang the victory bell!!

The Chicago closer shared video of the momentous occasion on his social media page on Wednesday afternoon ... and it's awesome.

You can see the three-time All-Star rang the bell with glee ... after he finished up a grueling five months of treatment following his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis.

"You never think you will be the one who hears 'you have cancer' but there I was... in shock and fear not knowing what comes next," the 34-year-old said in a caption on the video.

"These past 5 months have been both the quickest and slowest of my life. Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I've ever done."

Hendriks said he needed treatment every 28 days since January to try to eradicate the disease ... and he thanked his wife, Kristi, for being at his side at "every single appointment."

"You held my hand every step of the way," he wrote in a message to her. "You were my voice of confidence and always made sure I felt loved and safe throughout it all. I love you."

Hendriks also thanked his fans for their support on his journey as well.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart.💚," he said.