Barbara Walters' Longtime New York City Home Selling for $19.75 Million

Barbara Walters' longtime home is now up for grabs ... the place the late news anchor called home for decades has hit the market.

The apartment sits on Manhattan's Upper East Side and it's going for $19.75 million. BW first moved into the luxury apartment back in 1989 ... and it's as glamorous as you'd expect the home of one of the world's most recognizable news anchors to be.

As we reported, Barbara passed away back in December at the age of 93 ... and she spent her final years living in this particular estate.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the listing and the home is said to be in the exact same shape it was when the legendary journalist called it home ... all the way down to the furniture, art and other collectible pieces.

The home overlooks Central Park and is currently arranged into 2 bedrooms but can be converted into 4. It's got a ton of other cool features -- including a wood-burning fireplace, 10-foot-high ceilings, and nearly floor-to-ceiling windows to enjoy the park views!

The primary bedroom suite has a room/office, an expansive closet and beautiful views of the city!

Of course, Barbara became one of the longest-serving journalists ever and the first woman to anchor on NBC's "Today" -- it goes without saying she hosted many big guests in her home ... including Monica Lewinsky before she agreed to let Walters interview her about the Bill Clinton scandal.