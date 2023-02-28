Bob Saget's Los Angeles House Sells For $5.4M

Bob Saget's former L.A. home has finally found a buyer ... just one year after the comedian's unexpected death.

The late comedian's 6-bed, 7-bath house sold off-market last week for $5.4 mil -- as we reported, the place was originally listed for $7.7M last June but dropped down to $6.9M 3 months later.

He bought the beautiful home back in 2003 for $2.8 mil, and it comes with a ton of space -- and has sweet amenities like a spa, BBQ area, walk-in closet, and a big motor court out front. It's even got its own guest house, too.

Of course, the house hit the market months after Bob's death, which just reached the one-year anniversary last month on January 9 ... when he died in Orlando, after accidentally hitting his head and suffering a brain bleed.

Bob's wife Kelly saw the property as "too much of a burden," deciding to unload it despite all the fond memories they shared there.

She posted a photo last month at a get-together to honor Bob with other "Full House" cast members.