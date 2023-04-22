Becky G Gets Backlash for Key to City of Coachella, Mayor Defends Choice

Becky G is catching major flak after it was announced she'd be honored with the key to the city of Coachella, but the mayor is coming to her defense with a list of reasons why the singer's well deserving.

Becky's getting the metaphorical keys to the desert kingdom Saturday ... the day after her performance at Coachella's second weekend. While it's a huge honor, some online couldn't help but scratch their heads.

Folks are sounding off in the comments of the city's announcement, calling it the "stupidest thing ever." Another irate citizen said Becky doesn't "do anything for the community plus they are not local" -- and some are even calling for Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez to get the boot.

Despite all that, Mayor Hernandez still thinks it's a fitting move -- he tells TMZ, "Becky has been incredibly supportive of the farm worker community through her work with Celebration Nation who held an event at our Veterans’ Memorial Park yesterday distributing food and other staples to our residents in need."

He goes on to say the Latin-American artist continues to honor her culture and is a big advocate on behalf of women everywhere. He adds he's also stoked to bring a little bit of the music festival to the people of the city by hosting Becky's ceremony.