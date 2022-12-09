Becky G Engaged To Soccer Star Sebastian Lletget

Congrats are in order for Becky G and Sebastian Lletget -- the soccer star got on one knee and proposed to the singer on Thursday ... and she said, "YES!!!"

The couple shared the exciting news on Friday ... showing a picture of the FC Dallas midfielder getting on one knee and whipping out a massive diamond ring.

The Manhattan Beach location appears to have a significant meaning for the global pop star and athlete ... as she captioned the pic, "Our spot forever."

The duo started dating in 2016 ... after Becky's "Power Rangers" costar Naomi Scott, who is married to Lletget's old teammate, Jordan Spence, set them up on a date.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

They've been inseparable ever since ... and Becky recently referred to Sebastian as her "best friend" in an interview with People.

"We've been together for over six years now and it's brand new in many ways because we're really embracing the shifts and changes that are happening in our lives, within ourselves and supporting each other in that," she said in October. "And you can't really force things. But recently things have really been aligning."