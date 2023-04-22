Sofia Richie Marries Elliot Grainge in Star-Studded French Wedding

Sofia Richie is a married woman -- she just walked down the aisle to say "I do" alongside her now-husband, Elliot Grainge ... and their parents helped 'em take the big leap.

The model/influencer looked absolutely stunning Saturday during her nuptials at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France ... where Sofia had her father, Lionel Richie, walk her down a pretty long flight of stairs that you can really only find in Europe. Stunning, basically.

As you can see ... SR's bridal gown is pretty traditional, although the part that covers her upper torso is a little more elaborate than your standard dress. Looks like this one wraps around her neck, and leaves her arms and shoulders fully exposed.

The veil was over her face as Lionel escorted her to the bottom of the staircase and her train followed closely behind. Before she made the trek down to the altar, Elliot did so himself ... and he had who appeared to be both his mom and dad helping him through the descent.

Elliot was looking sharp, too, of course with a standard black tux/bowtie. He's got a kippa on -- Elliot is Jewish, so it seems this wedding might've followed some religious customs.

There were some major stars on hand for this as well ... including Sofia's older sister, Nicole Richie, and her husband Joel Madden. Joel's brother, Benji Madden, was also there ... as was his own wife, Cameron Diaz. Of course, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attended too.

The wedding caps off quite an eventful week for Sofia and co. Remember, on Friday, Sofia and Elliot were in the middle of premarriage festivities -- and there, too, they were looking snazzy in the beautiful European sunshine ... and were hand in hand. Their pre-reception went off without a hitch ... and it seems the real thing followed suit to a T.

Sofia announced her engagement to Elliot a year ago ... and had gone Instagram official the year before that. Word is, though, these two have had a relationship for a long time.

Elliot is a music executive working as the founder and CEO of 10K Projects ... an independent label that has signed the likes of Tekashi 6ix9ine, Trippie Redd, Iann Dior and lots of other big artists. His dad, Lucian, actually heads up Universal Music Group.

So, it's no surprise he came to know Sofia ... they run in the same high-profile circles.