Moose on the Loose Inside Movie Theater in Alaska

A movie theater in Alaska unknowingly gave patrons a free 3D show ... after a real-life moose wandered inside!!!

It all went down in a theater in Kenai, Alaska and security footage shows the moment the large 4-legged animal stumbled into the cinema last week. You won't believe what the moose did as soon as he walked in to the lobby!

The furry customer looked around as some theater workers started recording in complete amusement ... others did so in fear.

The moose, on the other hand, seemingly had no care in the world ... approaching the counter and chowing down on buttery popcorn and some leftover food from the trash!!

Eventually, Mr. Moose made his exit at the urging of workers.

In Alaska, it's against the law to actively feed moose. According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game ... moose that have been fed are more likely to charge at people, including children.