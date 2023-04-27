Thundercat Drops First Single in 3 Years Ahead of NFL Draft Event
Thundercat Drops 1st Single in 3 Years ... Just in Time For NFL Draft Gig!!!
4/27/2023 8:47 AM PT
Thundercat is back in his musical bag for the first time in 3 years with the track, "No More Lies"... his new jazzy, snazzy collab with Tame Impala!!!
The track, co-produced by both prestigious musicians, dropped along with a visualizer showing a gazelle and leopard running in the wild -- perhaps to showcase their adjacent styles on the song ... in a NatGeo kinda way.
Thundercat will be able to test the song out in real time this weekend.
The Grammy Award-winner was tapped to close the 2023 NFL Draft in an effort to "curate a special performance which will pay tribute to the rich music history and the legacy of jazz in Kansas City" ... according to the league.
He'll also be hitting the road with Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Strokes later this year.