Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

4/29/2023 12:35 AM PT
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?! Part 8
Launch Gallery
SNEAKY PEEPERS Launch Gallery
Getty

If there's anyone who can score an A+ on lookin' like a boss while making their way through a crowd full of fans... of course it's Kim Kardashian! Study the two images and see if you can pass the test by finding the altered changes!

Leave it to Kim K. to strike her signature "peace pose" wherever the light might shine! The money-makin' mogul made a dash for a fan selfie on the trendy streets of Soho NYC, but some things are amiss ... Put your best foot forward and see if you can turn these frigin' differences right side up!

If there's anyone who can score an A+ on lookin' like a boss while making their way through a crowd full of fans ... of course it's Kim!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later