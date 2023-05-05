Ed Sheeran Does an Impromptu Performance After Marvin Gaye Trial Win

Play video content BACKGRID

Ed Sheeran is sharing his good vibes with fans on the heels of winning his Marvin Gaye legal case ... belting out tunes and giving fans a show outside of his NYC pop-up shop.

The "Perfect" singer put on an impromptu show on top of a car Friday outside his Wooster Street shop in SoHo, New York.

Of course, Ed's fans were more than pleased with the moment, crowding around Sheeran with their phones and singing along to each word with him.

As we reported, the mini concert comes a day after a jury found him not liable for allegedly ripping off Marvin Gaye's classic, "Let's Get It On."

Remember, the estate of Ed Townsend, co-writer of "Let's Get it On," sued Sheeran ... alleging the 2014 hit "Thinking Out Loud" stole key elements of the '73 Marvin Gaye classic -- claiming several aspects like the melody and even harmony were the same.

After the legal victory, ES stood his ground about his song while also taking jabs at the Townsend's estate.