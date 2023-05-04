Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Ed Sheeran Found Not Liable in Marvin Gaye Rip-Off Trial

Ed Sheeran Found Not Liable In Marvin Gaye Copyright Trial

5/4/2023 10:07 AM PT
Getty

The jury has spoken in Ed Sheeran's copyright trial -- he's been found not liable for ripping off one of Marvin Gaye's classics, "Let's Get It On."

The singer received the verdict on Thursday in a Manhattan federal court after a jury made the decision.

ed sheeran
Getty

As we reported, the estate of Ed Townsend, co-writer of "Let's Get it On," slapped the lawsuit on Sheeran ... alleging the 2014 hit "Thinking Out Loud" ripped key elements of the 1973 Marvin Gaye classic -- claiming several aspects like the melody and even harmony were a match.

4/25/23
SHEERAN GOES TO COURT
Freedom News TV

Sheeran was present in court for the legal battle, and even testified during the trial ... part of it in the form of a song! He pulled out his guitar and played the tune in question during his time on the stand as a way to show them his creative process.

He testified Marvin's song was nowhere near his or his co-writer Amy Wadge's minds when they brought his track to life ... claiming he doesn't really put a ton of time into crafting his tracks and just pulls inspiration from whatever's going down in his life at the time.

Ed Sheeran Performance Pics
Launch Gallery
Ed Sheeran On Stage Launch Gallery
Getty

It was a move that some thought could go a long way -- having a star play for the super small crowd for sure had the potential to sway the jury. He also testified he'd be "quite an idiot to stand on a stage in front of 20,000 people" after ripping off a classic.

Sheeran claimed he'd quit music forever if he lost ... so the decision is good news for Ed's fans.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later