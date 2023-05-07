Aretha Franklin's Childhood Home in Detroit up for Sale

Aretha Franklin's incredible talent could be passed on to strangers if you believe in osmosis, because her childhood home is up for sale.

The all-brick pad is located in Detroit. The house was originally listed back in January but the sale fell through ... so it's back on the market for $379,900.

Aretha and her family moved from Memphis to Detroit when she was just a kid. The future Queen of Soul called this place home from the ages of 5 to 18.

The house was abandoned in recent years, so the new owners will likely have their work cut out for them.

The 3-story home has 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. There are brick fireplaces throughout and even an aboveground pool. There's a carriage house with enough room for 4 cars and a 1-bedroom unit upstairs. So you get a lot for $379k.

Aretha went back to visit the home in 2011 and said back in its day it was the most beautiful place she'd ever seen.

Whoever scoops it up is bound to gain r-e-s-p-e-c-t from their neighbors.