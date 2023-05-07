Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Aretha Franklin's Childhood Home in Detroit up for Sale

Aretha Franklin Childhood Detroit Home Up For Sale

5/7/2023 8:14 AM PT
Aretha Franklin's Childhood Home
Launch Gallery
Ever Changing Times Launch Gallery
Getty/Brittany Randall

Aretha Franklin's incredible talent could be passed on to strangers if you believe in osmosis, because her childhood home is up for sale.

The all-brick pad is located in Detroit. The house was originally listed back in January but the sale fell through ... so it's back on the market for $379,900.

Aretha and her family moved from Memphis to Detroit when she was just a kid. The future Queen of Soul called this place home from the ages of 5 to 18.

Brittany Randall

The house was abandoned in recent years, so the new owners will likely have their work cut out for them.

Brittany Randall

The 3-story home has 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. There are brick fireplaces throughout and even an aboveground pool. There's a carriage house with enough room for 4 cars and a 1-bedroom unit upstairs. So you get a lot for $379k.

Remembering Aretha Franklin
Launch Gallery
Remembering Aretha Franklin Launch Gallery
Getty

Aretha went back to visit the home in 2011 and said back in its day it was the most beautiful place she'd ever seen.

Whoever scoops it up is bound to gain r-e-s-p-e-c-t from their neighbors.

Brittany Randall of Clyde Realty holds the listing.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later