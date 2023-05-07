'Jerry Springer' Explodes in Popularity on Streaming Service After Surprising Death

Jerry Springer's sudden and surprising death resulted in a renewed interest in his iconic daytime talk show ... and a tribute marathon did huge numbers.

Honchos at Pluto TV tell TMZ ... Nosey, a Pluto TV channel where folks can watch Jerry's show, ran a bunch of episodes after his death and there was so much interest, viewership across the streaming platform doubled.

Pluto TV says tens of thousands of folks tuned in to watch the drama unfold on reruns of "The Jerry Springer Show" ... with folks spending 33% percent more time on the app than usual.

As you know ... Jerry's syndicated talk show aired for 27 seasons, racking up nearly 5,000 episodes from 1991 to 2018 and making him one of daytime TV's most recognizable figures.

Jerry died April 27 as a result of pancreatic cancer ... a diagnosis many of his closest friends in Hollywood didn't even know he was struggling with.

In the wake of his death, the internet came alive with posts from fans sharing their favorite Jerry Springer moments, many of whom said they were planning to rewatch their favorite episodes ... and it seems lots of folks found their fix on Pluto TV.