Aljamain Sterling Says Cejudo's No Longer 'Triple C', Now Just 'Henry'

Play video content TMZSports.com

"I think he's now 'Double C.' Maybe even just 'One C' now. Maybe he's just Henry. He's just Henry now. He's just Henry. I took his gold medal. I took his gold belt. I don't know, there's not much left."

That's 33-year-old UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, who just defended his belt (for a record 3rd straight time) against future Hall of Famer Henry Cejudo ... joining Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show on Monday (airs weekdays on FS1), and crowning Triple C with a new nickname.

Henry.

Of course, Cejudo's Triple C moniker derives from his propensity to win titles ... starting with his 2008 Olympic gold medal. A decade later Cejudo beat the legendary Demetrious Johnson for the UFC flyweight title, before defeating Marlon Moraes for the bantamweight strap in 2019.

Cejudo -- who many believe is in the MMA G.O.A.T. convo -- returned after a 3-year layoff ... and now that Aljamain beat an all-time legend, he's eager for fans to finally pay him the respect he deserves.

"'You're supposed to be the greatest of all time. So what happens when I beat you? What does that say about me?' So I need the fans to keep that same energy, the ones that were doubting me, and said I had no chance."

Aljo continued ... "He's a two-division champ and an Olympic gold medalist, and my wrestling 'sucks' compared to him. I'm like guys, I am now the Olympic champion. I beat the Olympian in a wrestling match. Four takedowns, baby. How many takedowns did he get?"

We also talked to Sterling about the judging ... which the champ believes was trash.

FYI, he officially won via split decision ... though Aljo thinks it should've been unanimous.

There's more ... Sterling also talked about his next scrap with rival, "Suga" Sean O'Malley.

Dana White indicated he wants that fight to happen on August 19 in Boston ... but Sterling says he has other ideas of when and where they'll settle the score.

As for Cejudo ... a parting shot from Aljo.

"I tip my hat off to Henry, but I think I did the universe a favor and finally ended the cringe."