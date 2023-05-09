Dallas Braden Says Silence 'Misinterpreted' After A's Announcer Used N-Word During Game

Dallas Braden, Oakland A's color commentator, is defending himself from critics who blasted the former pitcher for remaining silent after broadcasting partner Glen Kuiper used the n-word during a live broadcast last week, saying "My silence has been misrepresented."

"At the time of the incident, I was not aware that anything in the broadcast was amiss," Braden said in a lengthy statement on Twitter. "In that moment, I missed the live comment, and I was not aware of it until the sixth inning when Glen Kuiper made an apology."

Play video content Courtesy of MLB

He continued, "I would like you to know that this incident has, indeed, impacted me greatly."

Braden -- who pitched for Oakland from 2007-2011 -- noted commentators sometimes don't hear or see what the audience does due to the fast-paced, ever-changing nature of live broadcasts ... coupled with producers talking in their ears.

Play video content

As we previously reported, Kuiper referred to the Negro League Museum as the "N***** League Museum", and Braden, sitting beside him, said nothing to Kuiper on air.

Kuiper apologized later in the game ... admitting he misspoke when he used the racial slur. Still, NBC Sports California suspended the 59-year-old, saying he wouldn't return until they investigated the incident.

Braden called Kuiper's remarks "an unfortunate mistake." He also said he supports him "as he furthers his work in understanding the impact and hurt" he's caused, adding he's doing his part to ensure this can be a teachable moment for everyone involved.