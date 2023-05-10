Kyler Murray Donates $15K To 6-Year-Old Texas Mall Shooting Victim

Kyler Murray is stepping up in a big way ... the Arizona Cardinals star just donated thousands of dollars to William Cho, the 6-year-old boy who lost his loved ones in the Texas mass shooting earlier this month.

Cho had visited the Allen outlet mall on May 6 with his family ... when a gunman opened fire -- and killed his mom, dad and brother. Cho suffered injuries in the horrific rampage, but after spending time in the ICU, he's recovering well.

Friends of the Cho family set up a GoFundMe page with the hopes that it would provide the little boy with enough money to help him in the wake of the tragedy once he heals up ... and Murray raced in this week to open up his checkbook for the cause.

The 25-year-old quarterback -- who has close ties to the area ... as he went to high school in Allen -- shelled out $15,000.

He added in a tweet earlier this week he was ready to help more victims, too.

So far, the GoFundMe page -- which initially had a goal of raising $50,000 -- is up over $1.7 million.

"We are deeply grateful and sincerely appreciate this outpouring [of] love and prayers from all around the country," the page's organizers wrote.