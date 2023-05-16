Brett Favre Says America Was 'In Better Shape' Under President Trump

Play video content Fearless with Jason Whitlock / Blaze Podcasts

Brett Favre is speaking out after months of silence ... and while he only briefly addressed the Mississippi welfare scandal, the Hall of Famer talked politics, flat out saying the U.S. was better off under President Trump.

"I think Donald was a non-political president, and I liked that about him," Favre told Jason Whitlock in a lengthy conversation Tuesday on the TV personality's "Fearless" podcast. "Was he perfect? Absolutely not. Am I perfect? Absolutely not. I'm flawed just like the rest of 'em. We're all flawed. But I really felt like he had our country in a better place and really cared about our people in our country."

"Black, white, Hispanic, Asian -- you name it," the former Packers quarterback continued. "I think if you were an American citizen, he cared about you, first and foremost. I don't know if our current president has the same mentality."

It's no secret the NFL legend is a supporter of #45 ... something Brett told Jason has seriously hurt his checkbook.

"It's cost me money," Favre admitted.

The former Green Bay signal-caller also talked about one of the most polarizing issues in the country, transgender people ... a topic which Favre feels strongly about.

During the chat with Whitlock, he said, "To think that a young man who identifies as a girl, I don't understand -- just hear me out -- can go into a girl's bathroom and use the restroom with girls, and for us to think that's OK, I think is wrong. I'm sorry."

He went on to agree with Whitlock's opinion that transgender women shouldn't be allowed to compete against biological females in sporting events.

As for his alleged role in the Mississippi welfare scandal -- where he's been accused of working with government officials to obtain $5 million from welfare funds to build a volleyball facility at Southern Miss. -- Favre said he couldn't speak much about it due to a gag order.

He did say, though, he's looking forward to openly speaking about it all soon.