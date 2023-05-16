Pelé's Massive Tomb Opens To Public In Brazil, Features Turf & Life-Size Statues

Fans wanting to pay their respects to Pelé will now be greeted by an epic memorial ... the soccer legend's tomb in Brazil has just opened to the public -- and it's lavish.

The shrine -- which is located inside the world's tallest cemetery in Santos, Brazil -- features a golden casket, turf on the floor ... and even life-sized statues at the entrance of the room.

On the ceiling, there's a painting of the sky ... and on the walls, there are images of thousands of fans cheering.

In total, the monument occupies roughly 2,000 square feet of space.

Fans can visit the tomb by signing a form on the Ecumenical Memorial Cemetery's website ... but only a select, lucky few will get in -- at the moment, only 60 visitors are allowed per day.

Pelé's son, Edson, was emotional at the unveiling of the tomb on Monday ... telling reporters he was thrilled with the memorial.

"It has the essence of what he was," he said.

Pelé -- a three-time World Cup winner -- passed away on Dec. 29 at 82 years old ... and tributes for the legendary footballer have poured in from all over the globe nearly every day since.

In fact, his name was just added to the Portuguese dictionary ... recognizing "that or someone who is out of the ordinary."