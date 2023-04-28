Pelé's Name Added To Portuguese Dictionary, 'Out Of The Ordinary'

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé has received yet another honor four months after his passing -- his name was added to the Portuguese dictionary as an adjective with a definition only fitting for a G.O.A.T.

The three-time World Cup winner's name was added to the Michaelis, a brand of dictionaries published in Brazil, after a campaign by his foundation to include his name garnered more than 100,000 signatures.

"That or someone who is out of the ordinary, who or who by virtue of their quality, value or superiority cannot be equaled to anything or anyone, just like Pelé," the definition reads.

"Edson Arantes do Nascimento (1940-2022), considered to be the greatest athlete of all time; exceptional, incomparable, unique."

Pelé's definition drives home the point that he was beyond exceptional at his craft while paying homage to the remarkable career he had on the pitch for Brazil.

As we reported, Pelé -- born Edson Arantes do Nascimento -- died last December at a hospital in São Paulo ... surrounded by his loved ones after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Pelé was initially diagnosed with cancer in 2021 ... and spent his final two years in and out of medical facilities, valiantly fighting the disease.

In 1958, Pelé -- widely regarded as one of the greatest scorers ever -- won his first World Cup when he was 17 ... and captured another two titles for Brazil in 1962 and 1970.