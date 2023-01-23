Soccer Star Vini Jr. Gets Gym Mural With Incredible Kobe, MJ, Pele Portraits

Soccer superstar Vinícius Júnior will be among the G.O.A.T.s when he sweats it out at home from now on ... 'cause he just got an incredible new mural of his favorite athletes inside his gym!!

TMZ Sports has learned -- the 22-year-old Real Madrid winger hit up famous artist René Mäkelä for a truly one-of-a-kind art piece inside his home ... which features realistic images of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and fellow Brazilian footballers Ronaldo and the late Pelé.

We're told Vini Jr. idolizes these superstars ... and ya gotta assume staring at the legends will provide some extra motivation during workouts.

Dubbed the "Idols Wall," the whole thing stands almost 23 feet wide and over 7 feet tall ... and was made with oil and acrylic paint.

It's a very fitting piece for the guy -- Vini Jr. is one of the best young stars in the sport ... and he's fresh off his first World Cup appearance for Brazil.

As for the artist, Mäkelä has worked with a ton of big celebrities in the past ... including Madonna, Chris Brown, Cam Newton, Manny Machado, Jarvis Landry, Matt Kemp and more.