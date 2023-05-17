Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Salma Hayek Accidentally Flashes Breasts During IG Live Dance

Salma Hayek Keeping Abreast of the Times!!!

5/17/2023 6:22 AM PT
REVEALING DANCE
Salma Hayek gave her millions of Instagram fans more than eyeful Tuesday, accidentally exposing her breasts as she danced her butt off.

The actress posted a video to IG, showing her partying with her peeps inside a room after scoring 24 million followers on the social media platform. As Salma was boogying, she didn't notice the top of her robe was open, putting on a show she hadn't bargained for.

slama slip 2
But her wardrobe malfunction didn't stop the party. Salma just kept shimmying and having a blast with friends.

She wrote on IG, "24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile 😄 Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! ❤️🙏 I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude 💃"

This isn't the first time Salma has given us a little peep show. Last month, she was photographed wearing a yellow bikini on a boat while puffing out her chest.

But Salma's probably not getting many complaints, especially from the guys.

