Salma Hayek Accidentally Flashes Breasts During IG Live Dance

Salma Hayek gave her millions of Instagram fans more than eyeful Tuesday, accidentally exposing her breasts as she danced her butt off.

The actress posted a video to IG, showing her partying with her peeps inside a room after scoring 24 million followers on the social media platform. As Salma was boogying, she didn't notice the top of her robe was open, putting on a show she hadn't bargained for.

But her wardrobe malfunction didn't stop the party. Salma just kept shimmying and having a blast with friends.

She wrote on IG, "24 million followers, 24 million reasons to smile 😄 Thank you all for joining me on this wild ride! ❤️🙏 I cannot contain my excitement & gratitude 💃"

