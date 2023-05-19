Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Bill Gates' San Diego Bachelor Pad Completed After Complaints from Neighbors

Bill Gates San Diego Bachelor Pad Finished ... Sorry About the Noise!!!

5/19/2023 12:15 PM PT
Bill Gates New Beachfront San Diego Pad
Launch Gallery
Livin' On The Beach! Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Bill Gates's new mansion is all set for move-in... and you gotta imagine his neighbors are happy the home's construction is finished after years of disturbances.

Backgrid

The Microsoft founder completely transformed the multi-million dollar pad in Del Mar, San Diego, gutting the whole thing, adding solar panels and a bunch of other luxury add-ons.

Backgrid

However, while rebuilding the home, Bill definitely ruffled some feathers with locals in the area ... with some neighbors reportedly complaining about the noise and disruptions from construction. So, it's likely a huge relief for them to finally see someone move in.

Bill and Melinda Gates -- Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Bill and Melinda Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty

Gates and his now ex-wife Melinda originally snagged the beachfront estate for a whopping $43M back in 2020. The two pulled the plug on their marriage the following year ... which left BG with the San Diego pad.

Backgrid

BG has other properties in Seattle and Palm Springs, and now he has an all-new place to call home in San Diego ... and perhaps even make it up to his neighbors with an invite to hang.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later