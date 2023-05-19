Bill Gates' San Diego Bachelor Pad Completed After Complaints from Neighbors

Bill Gates's new mansion is all set for move-in... and you gotta imagine his neighbors are happy the home's construction is finished after years of disturbances.

The Microsoft founder completely transformed the multi-million dollar pad in Del Mar, San Diego, gutting the whole thing, adding solar panels and a bunch of other luxury add-ons.

However, while rebuilding the home, Bill definitely ruffled some feathers with locals in the area ... with some neighbors reportedly complaining about the noise and disruptions from construction. So, it's likely a huge relief for them to finally see someone move in.

Gates and his now ex-wife Melinda originally snagged the beachfront estate for a whopping $43M back in 2020. The two pulled the plug on their marriage the following year ... which left BG with the San Diego pad.