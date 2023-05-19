Bill Gates' San Diego Bachelor Pad Completed After Complaints from Neighbors
5/19/2023 12:15 PM PT
Bill Gates's new mansion is all set for move-in... and you gotta imagine his neighbors are happy the home's construction is finished after years of disturbances.
The Microsoft founder completely transformed the multi-million dollar pad in Del Mar, San Diego, gutting the whole thing, adding solar panels and a bunch of other luxury add-ons.
However, while rebuilding the home, Bill definitely ruffled some feathers with locals in the area ... with some neighbors reportedly complaining about the noise and disruptions from construction. So, it's likely a huge relief for them to finally see someone move in.
Gates and his now ex-wife Melinda originally snagged the beachfront estate for a whopping $43M back in 2020. The two pulled the plug on their marriage the following year ... which left BG with the San Diego pad.
BG has other properties in Seattle and Palm Springs, and now he has an all-new place to call home in San Diego ... and perhaps even make it up to his neighbors with an invite to hang.