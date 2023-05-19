ULL National Champion Waterskier Dies Suddenly At 18

Tragic news ... Micky Geller -- a waterskiing star who helped the Univ. of Louisiana-Lafayette win a national championship last year -- has died at just 18 years old.

A cause of death was not revealed ... but according to Geller's loved ones, the Ragin Cajuns athlete passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on May 6.

"With his full throttle approach to life, Micky experienced more in his 18 years than many ever will," his family and friends wrote in Geller's obituary. "However, he was just cracking the surface of the possibilities that lay ahead."

Geller began his athletics career at a young age in gymnastics ... before he moved onto rock climbing and then waterskiing -- where he excelled.

According to ULL, which mourned his death in a social media post on Thursday, Geller was ranked sixth in the world in the U21 jump as a junior water skier.

"His friends and family remain in the thoughts, hearts and prayers of many at the University," the school said.

Geller also participated for Canada's junior national waterski team .... and in a Facebook post earlier this week, Water Ski Canada said it will remember him for "his amazing work ethic, unending passion, humour, athleticism, and charisma."

ULL flew its flags at half mast on Thursday to honor Micky. A funeral service was held for him on Thursday in Ottawa as well.

"Our boy will be remembered for his empathy, passion, strength, fearlessness, drive, discipline and limitless potential," his family wrote in his obituary.