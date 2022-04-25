Univ. Of Wisconsin Track Star Sarah Shulze Dead At 21

Devastating news ... Sarah Shulze, a track star for the University of Wisconsin, has died, officials confirmed to TMZ Sports.

She was only 21.

The director for the Dane County Medical Examiner's office in Wisconsin tells us Sarah's death was ruled a suicide.

The Wisconsin Badgers released a statement ... saying, "The Wisconsin Athletics community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, a junior with the Badger women's track and field and cross country teams."

The Wisconsin Athletics community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze pic.twitter.com/HNXK8KvJ1Q — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) April 22, 2022 @UWBadgers

"Sarah was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, friend, teammate, and Badger student-athlete. We extend our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to Sarah's family, friends, and Badger teammates during this extraordinarily difficult time."

"Our primary focus is the support of the Shulze family and our student-athletes," they added.

According to NBC, Sarah's family released a statement in the aftermath of her death ... saying, "Sarah took her own life. Balancing athletics, academics and the demands of everyday life overwhelmed her in a single, desperate moment. Like you, we are shocked and grief stricken while holding on tightly to all that Sarah was."

They continued ... "Above all other things, Sarah was a power for good in the world. Her deep compassion was evident in her devotion to her sisters Abbey and Ella, the love her parents felt from her every single day, and the extra care she took in moments shared with her grandparents and cousins."

R.I.P.