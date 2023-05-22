Univ. Of New Mexico Tight End Jaden Hullaby Dead At 21

Univ. of New Mexico tight end Jaden Hullaby, who started his collegiate football career at the Univ. of Texas, has tragically died at just 21 years old.

Hullaby's family said in a statement on social media on Sunday that they had feared for his safety ... after they hadn't been able to make contact with him since last Thursday. He was last seen on a freeway in Dallas, the family said.

In an update on Monday -- Hullaby's brother, Landon, announced the UNM athlete had sadly passed away.

"Forever living through you big brudda," Landon wrote. "I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear get your rest King 🕊💔 LLJAY"

Forever living through you big brudda I love you so much and I got you and the family forever I swear get your rest King 🕊️💔 LLJAY pic.twitter.com/K16l1jSqBX — Lando Hullaby.🌵 (@_Lhull22_) May 22, 2023 @_Lhull22_

No other details surrounding his death have been revealed.

UNM said in a statement following the news that it was praying for "Jaden’s family and all who knew him." UT head coach Steve Sarkisian added in a statement of his own that he and the Longhorns were heartbroken as well.

The Lobo family is saddened to learn of the passing of former RB/TE Jaden Hullaby. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jaden’s family and all who knew him. pic.twitter.com/UX9frCAo19 — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) May 22, 2023 @UNMLoboFB

"He was a great person and someone we all enjoyed being around, coaching and spending time with," Sarkisian said. "All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, and we want to send our deepest condolences to them in such a difficult time."

Hullaby was a touted running back prospect in the Longhorns' 2020 class who switched to linebacker when he got to the Austin campus. He played in just two games in his two seasons for the school ... before he transferred to UNM prior to the 2022 season.

In his one year with the Lobos, he played tight end, and piled up 44 receiving yards and 59 rushing yards in eight games.

