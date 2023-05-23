Guess Who These Swimming Sisters Turned Into!

Before these two famous sisters were bringing all the drama to reality television, they were just two siblings having a splash-tastic time at the pool, driving themselves to the studios as child stars, and growing up in Beverly Hills, California.

Starting their acting careers as youngin's.. you'd probably recognize the brunette sister from "Halloween" or "Little House On A Prairie" and the blonde sister from "Escape To Witch Mountain." And although these two have gone at it on "The Housewives", there's no denying their sisterly love!