Guess Who This Dolled Up Kid Turned Into!

Before this cutie-pie in her pink leotard turned into a young Hollywood actress, she was just dressing up for gymnastics class -- red lipstick and bracelets in tow -- and growing up in Westchester, New York with her seven siblings!

In 2006, she made her film debut in the Christmas film "Deck The Halls" starring Danny DeVito and Matthew Broderick, which was only the beginning for this shining star's bright future! She starred in "Transformers: Age of Extinction" playing the daughter of Mark Wahlberg's character.