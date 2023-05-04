Guess Who This 'Star Wars' Kid Turned Into!

Before this serious kiddo with wavy hair turned into a big-time Hollywood star, she was just an only child -- born in Jerusalem but growing up in Long Island, New York -- who started her acting career when she was just a young and mighty teen!

The cute kid posing in this black and white photo famously played a black and white swan next to Mila Kunis. Everyone at Coachella who sports space buns should step aside because no one does space buns like this beautiful queen!