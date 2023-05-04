Guess Who This 'Star Wars' Kid Turned Into!
5/4/2023 12:01 AM PT
Before this serious kiddo with wavy hair turned into a big-time Hollywood star, she was just an only child -- born in Jerusalem but growing up in Long Island, New York -- who started her acting career when she was just a young and mighty teen!
The cute kid posing in this black and white photo famously played a black and white swan next to Mila Kunis. Everyone at Coachella who sports space buns should step aside because no one does space buns like this beautiful queen!
Need one more clue? Her lightsaber is green!