Yankees Fans Pummel Each Other In Wild Sidewalk Brawl After Game

Turns out, not every Yankee fan was in a good mood following the Bronx Bombers' thrilling walk-off win on Tuesday ... 'cause several Pinstripes supporters were seen getting into a brawl on a New York sidewalk following the victory -- and it was wild!!

According to a witness who posted video of the skirmish on Twitter ... the altercation happened after the combatants initially began arguing inside Billy's Sports Bar -- a popular watering hole located just feet from Yankee Stadium.

Only in the Bronx after a walk off Yankees win 😂😂😂 WORLDSTARRRR pic.twitter.com/fZtMlMZeZm — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) May 24, 2023 @JakeBrownRadio

The social media user said despite Anthony Volpe's clutch, 9th-inning sacrifice fly that gave the Yanks a 6-5 win over the Orioles ... the argument escalated into a full-on fight outside of the restaurant.

You can see in the footage, two men clad in Yankees jerseys jumped on top of each other on the sidewalk ... and began wrestling. Not long after, fists started to fly.

Another man jumped into the scene in an apparent attempt to break things up -- which only enraged a woman nearby.

The video shows the woman threw a few punches of her own ... before, thankfully, cooler heads prevailed.

ANTHONY VOLPE AND THE YANKEES WALK IT OFF! pic.twitter.com/KSEpYqqyaJ — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 24, 2023 @TalkinYanks

It's unclear if any arrests were made -- we've reached out to authorities, but so far, no word back yet.