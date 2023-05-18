Dodgers Fan Knocked Unconscious In Wild Fistfight After Game
L.A. Dodgers Fan Knocked Unconscious In Wild Fistfight After Game
5/18/2023 10:43 AM PT
A Dodgers fan was knocked out cold during a wild melee after a game earlier this week ... and the scary scene -- which featured multiple people brawling -- was all captured on video.
The fistfight broke out just minutes after L.A. had lost to the Twins at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night ... after several fans got into a verbal argument.
You can see in the footage, captured on a bystander's cell phone, a couple of men began pushing and shoving each other ... before they started to trade blows.
At one point during the fracas, a guy in a Clayton Kershaw jersey was socked so hard in the face after running toward a man in a blue Dodgers shirt ... he crumpled to the ground.
As his body made its way to the pavement, though ... you can see he hit his head hard -- leaving him completely unconscious.
One witness, Johnathan Lopez, told KTLA that security guards ultimately stepped in to break things up ... and loaded the injured man onto a stretcher. His status remains unclear.
"I honestly don’t know what started it," Lopez said. "You could tell some of them were drunk … and some of them were almost drunk."
A spokesperson for the LAPD, meanwhile, told TMZ Sports on Thursday cops had no information regarding the incident.
What’s that? Another fight at Dodger Stadium? pic.twitter.com/ku6JHhTLMm— Baseball Fight Club (@mlbfights) May 5, 2022 @mlbfights
The fight is hardly the first at Dodger Stadium ... in fact, just 12 months ago, an L.A. fan and a Giants supporter got into a heated tiff in what appeared to be the same area as Tuesday's skirmish.
Of course, some of the Chavez Ravine brawls have ended tragically ... including one involving Bryan Stow -- an S.F. fan who was left with permanent injuries from a parking lot altercation.