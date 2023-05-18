Dodgers Fan Knocked Unconscious In Wild Fistfight After Game

Play video content Jonathan Lopez

A Dodgers fan was knocked out cold during a wild melee after a game earlier this week ... and the scary scene -- which featured multiple people brawling -- was all captured on video.

The fistfight broke out just minutes after L.A. had lost to the Twins at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night ... after several fans got into a verbal argument.

You can see in the footage, captured on a bystander's cell phone, a couple of men began pushing and shoving each other ... before they started to trade blows.

At one point during the fracas, a guy in a Clayton Kershaw jersey was socked so hard in the face after running toward a man in a blue Dodgers shirt ... he crumpled to the ground.

As his body made its way to the pavement, though ... you can see he hit his head hard -- leaving him completely unconscious.

One witness, Johnathan Lopez, told KTLA that security guards ultimately stepped in to break things up ... and loaded the injured man onto a stretcher. His status remains unclear.

"I honestly don’t know what started it," Lopez said. "You could tell some of them were drunk … and some of them were almost drunk."

A spokesperson for the LAPD, meanwhile, told TMZ Sports on Thursday cops had no information regarding the incident.

The fight is hardly the first at Dodger Stadium ... in fact, just 12 months ago, an L.A. fan and a Giants supporter got into a heated tiff in what appeared to be the same area as Tuesday's skirmish.