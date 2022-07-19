Dodgers Fans Throw Wild Haymakers In Fight In Stands At Home Run Derby

The sweet swings of Juan Soto and Julio Rodriguez were apparently not enough to cool down some hotheads in the stands at Monday night's Home Run Derby -- 'cause two fans got into a wild fight right in their seats!!

The scrap went down in the left field bleachers at Dodger Stadium, just after Soto had won the event -- and you can see in video shot by spectators, things got violent between two L.A. fans in a hurry.

Even at the Home Run Derby, there was a fight in the bleachers at Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/lOedZ9wVh5 — Baseball Fight Club (@mlb_fights) July 19, 2022 @mlb_fights

Unclear what started the altercation -- but the footage shows the man in the Clayton Kershaw jersey unloaded some huge punches on the other guy's face.

Fortunately for everyone involved, the flurry of blows quickly turned into a wrestling match -- allowing others to intervene and break things up.

Once the action had stopped ... the man in the Kershaw jersey appeared to accuse the other guy of inciting it all, yelling at a different fan in the area, "He started it!"

Doesn't seem anyone was seriously injured ... which is great news -- considering there's still one more night left of All-Star festivities on Tuesday.