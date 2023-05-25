Ex-NFL RB Kapri Bibbs Arrested For Public Intoxication In L.A.

Former NFL running back Kapri Bibbs -- a member of the Denver Broncos' Super Bowl-winning team in 2015 -- was arrested in Los Angeles earlier this week ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... officers put Bibbs into cuffs on Sunday night at the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica for public intoxication.

Further details surrounding the arrest were not made immediately available ... but jail records show Bibbs was booked at a nearby station at 1 a.m. on Monday.

We're told he was released several hours later ... with a misdemeanor citation.

Records show he's due in court for a hearing in the case in July.

Bibbs went unpicked in the 2014 NFL Draft ... but latched on with the Denver Broncos' practice squad that year. In 2015, he was called up to the team's main roster ... and helped the Broncos in a season that ultimately saw them beat Carolina in Super Bowl 50.

Bibbs later spent time with the Washington Football Team and the Green Bay Packers. In his 28 career games in the NFL, Bibbs logged 311 rushing yards and three rushing TDs.