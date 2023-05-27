Kyle Chrisley Charges Dropped After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Estranged Wife

Todd Chrisley's son, Kyle Chrisley, is no longer facing criminal charges after being arrested for allegedly telling his estranged wife he'd kill her ... TMZ has learned.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, prosecutors in Georgia say the charges against Kyle have been dropped because the alleged victim is no longer cooperating.

The DeKalb County D.A. tells TMZ … "After further investigation, review of the evidence and discussion with the victim, based on all facts and circumstances our office declined to prosecute the case."

TMZ broke the story ... when Kyle was picked up by cops in Oklahoma on drug charges back in May 2019, police also found out he was wanted in Georgia for allegedly threatening to kill his estranged wife.

The woman, Alexus Chrisley, initially told authorities in Georgia, Kyle had made death threats against her in January 2019 via text message.

As we reported ... Alexus claimed Kyle sent her a text, saying ... "[N]ot before I end you. Im going to the streets I will get my s**t and take care of this problem with you because if I'm not with you nobody will be. Bye Alexus."

Alexus told police she texted back, "thats a threat to my life" ... to which Kyle allegedly answered, "yes :Lexi it was. Goodbye."

Cops say Alexus also claimed Kyle sent photos of himself pointing a weapon at his head.

While Kyle is off the hook in this case, he's still got other legal issues ... as we first reported, he was booked for felony aggravated assault in Tennessee back in March after allegedly brandishing a knife during a fight.