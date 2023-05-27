What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

It's action-packed when the 'Spider-Man' star Hailee Steinfeld walks out the door, but in this grand exit of hers... she's brought along two daring Spidey-stans who are ready for their next mission. Spin your finest web and capture the discreet differences in these two images.

Giving off-the-shoulder vibes in a power suit... the actress recently made the rounds to promote her latest film, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," and as Spiderman famously says ... "With great power comes great responsibility", so go ahead and shoot your best shot and trap the changes!