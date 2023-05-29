NFL's Tevin Coleman Cops Double-Sided Diamond Pendant To Honor Twins

Tevin Coleman will have his twins with him wherever he goes now ... the NFL running back just got an amazing, double-sided diamond pendant featuring his two beautiful kids!!

TMZ Sports is told the 30-year-old went to the famous Icebox jewelry spot in Atlanta to get some custom work done ... and his 6-year-old children, Nazaneen and Nezerah, are the clear inspiration behind the piece.

One side of the pendant reads "1125" to represent the birthdate of his twins ... and the reverse shows a portrait of them smiling.

The multiple layers of the pendant are filled with 14k yellow gold and white gold ... and feature more than 12 carats of VS diamonds.

On top of that, the piece has a 9mm, 22-inch Miami Cuban chain that weighs 122 grams!!

We're told this pendant is also a tribute to his daughter's sickle cell anemia, which Tevin was also diagnosed with during his college years in Indiana.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Coleman and his wife, Akilah, have been very open about the battle ... in hopes of bringing awareness to the disease.

In fact, Coleman -- who played on the 49ers in 2022 -- also used #MyCauseMyCleats week to pay homage to Nazaneen and the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America group.

Coleman was a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and has played for the Falcons, Jets, and 49ers.