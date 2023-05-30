Kris Jenner, Ronnie Wood Attend Beyoncé Renaissance Concert in London

Beyoncé's packing out arenas on her highly-anticipated Renaissance Tour ... and some of those tickets went to some very famous folks, including Kris Jenner and Ronnie Wood!

Ronnie, his wife Sally, and their twin girls -- Gracie Jane and Alice Rose -- were in attendance at Beyoncé's London show over the weekend. And, they seemed to have the time of their lives as they watched her perform from their private box.

And, the Rolling Stones guitarist wasn't the only famous fan in the building ... Ronnie made sure to flick it up with Kris Jenner backstage before the night ended. Other celebs in attendance included ... Jay-Z (of course), Dua Lipa, Lori Harvey, and her boyfriend Damson Idris.

As you know, Bey kicked off her Renaissance Tour in Stockholm, Sweden, earlier this month ... taking the stage for the first time, alone, in seven years.

The show is proving to be well worth the hype ... with a ton of wardrobe changes, visuals, and surprises. As we reported, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's oldest daughter Blue Ivy was on stage in Paris, showing off her dance moves alongside her mama.