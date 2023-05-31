'80s Pop Star Tiffany Lucky to Be Alive After Car Collides With Truck Tire

Tiffany, the famed '80s pop star, is counting her blessings after a truck tire collided with her vehicle during a scary incident on the highway.

Tiffany was cruising down Interstate 65 in Nashville last week when her rep tells us a tire from a nearby truck came rolling across the highway and slammed into the front of her car.

After striking her vehicle, the tire got stuck under the driver's side. Tiffany tells us, "I'm extremely lucky and thankful because a major accident could have happened."

Luckily, the singer is doing OK, but as you can see in photos obtained by TMZ, the car was damaged pretty badly ... the transmission is completely torn apart, the side paneling of the car completely ripped off, with plenty of dents to go along with everything else.