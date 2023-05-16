Jimmy Graham Back On Bike Days After Terrifying Crash, 'Stitches And All'

Play video content

Jimmy Graham ain't letting his horrible bike crash stop him from pedaling again ... the ex-NFL star said Tuesday he's already back on the road -- "stitches and all."

The former Saints tight end was all smiles as he, once again, cruised through the roadways on two wheels in Miami ... less than a week after a car slammed into him and his bike, injuring his back and leg.

Check out footage the 36-year-old posted of his AM ride to his Instagram page ... he looked overjoyed to be healthy and riding again.

"I started cycling last year because I wanted to stay in shape after football and I fell in love with it..



The dude driving just didn't see me and I thought I shattered my leg but it ended up just being a cut" ~ @TheJimmyGraham #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/oAehIi6Jo7 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 11, 2023 @PatMcAfeeShow

"Back on it," Graham captioned the video.

Graham was initially hurt last week ... when the 5-time Pro Bowler said a vehicle turned into him while he was going around 20 MPH.

Graham initially thought his leg was broken when he got hit ... but, thankfully, all of his bones were intact. The former footballer said he did suffer wounds, though, sustaining a massive gash on his calf while losing skin on his back.

"I guess the guy in the one lane didn't see me because the sun was coming up and just took a left and T-boned me," Graham said of the accident on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"Luckily I had a helmet on."

You can also see in Graham's clip that he got a new ride ... and thanked MPH Paint and Elite Cycling Miami for "getting me back on the road with the new Pinn-Daddy."