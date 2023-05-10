Ex-NFL Star Jimmy Graham Hit By Car During Bike Ride ... Suffers 'Deep' Leg Gash

Former NFL All-Pro Jimmy Graham was hit by a car during a bike ride earlier this week ... and, according to his buddy and former Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk, the ex-tight end suffered a gnarly gash on his leg.

Hawk said on Wednesday's 'Pat McAfee Show' the terrifying incident went down in South Florida earlier this week ... when Graham was cruising on two wheels on Miami roadways.

Hawk revealed that during the ride, a car suddenly turned left ... and smashed into the former New Orleans Saints Pro Bowler.

"Jimmy Graham is actually training to sail around the world right now..



He was riding his bike down in Miami yesterday and got taken out by a car but he said he did more damage to the car" @OfficialAJHawk #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/MLptqNyVM5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 10, 2023 @PatMcAfeeShow

Fortunately, it seems Graham escaped without significant injuries ... but Hawk said the 36-year-old did sustain a gnarly wound on his calf.

"He has a slice on his calf that looked like he had worms growing out of it," Hawk said. "It was so deep and all the stuff in there you could see. Now he has tons of stitches and all of that."

Graham addressed the wreck on his Instagram page shortly after Hawk broke the news ... saying he felt sore as hell -- almost as if he had just played in a Sunday NFL game.

"My body has certainly built up a callus for punishment over the years," he added. "I'll be fine. Stay safe out there."

Graham also shared a picture of a new racing bike -- insinuating the one he used in the accident was destroyed.

Of course, this is not the first time Graham has been involved in a near-death accident ... back in 2021, he was in a rollover car crash. Thankfully, he avoided serious injury there too.