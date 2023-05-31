Blac Chyna Rocks New Look at 'Spider-Man' Movie Premiere

Angela White, formerly Blac Chyna, is all about simplicity these days ... and her latest look shows less can definitely be more.

Angela popped out Tuesday at the "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" premiere in Westwood, near the UCLA campus ... and she rocked a casual, college look.

AW wore a red varsity jacket, with a crop top and jeans as she made her entrance. She traded her go-to high heels for Nike Air Jordan 11 sneakers. As for accessories ... strictly minimal.

The former stripper/reality TV and OnlyFans star has recently transformed herself, and the reviews are universal -- super positive.

She was on "TMZ Live" recently and said she made the change for her kids, adding her focus is now motherhood, music and new business ventures.

AW also made some big changes to her appearance ... 86'ing face fillers, getting a breast reduction and even removing some tattoos. She also ditched her incredibly profitable OnlyFans account and started going by her government name.